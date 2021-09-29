Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.26. 2,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 22,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

