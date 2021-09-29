Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

