ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 250,000 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $307,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $613,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 44.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 200,394.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,339 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

