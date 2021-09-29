Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,110 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $583.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $278.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $639.34 and a 200 day moving average of $561.80. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

