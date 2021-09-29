Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,716,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 155,975 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.90% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $644,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.68 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

