AdvanSix Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

ASIX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 163,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvanSix stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of AdvanSix worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

