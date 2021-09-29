Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).
Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 39,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,238. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $216.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.