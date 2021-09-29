Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 39,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,238. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $216.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.