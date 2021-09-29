Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,520 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 210,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.