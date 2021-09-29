Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,671 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.73. 171,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,690. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.