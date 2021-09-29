Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.49. 36,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,842. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.