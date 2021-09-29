Advisor Partners LLC Has $8.98 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.6% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Netflix by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 36.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $126,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $21.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $605.40. The stock had a trading volume of 289,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,562. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $267.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $552.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.51.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

