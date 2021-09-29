Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 3,463 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,726,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after buying an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Global Payments by 5.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 266,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,068,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.85. 16,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,541. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.56.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

