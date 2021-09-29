Advisor Partners LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.