Aeternity (AE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.20 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $29.79 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 390,079,093 coins and its circulating supply is 344,258,150 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

