Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Affimed stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. 632,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,903. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

