Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $114.52, but opened at $119.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Affirm shares last traded at $117.15, with a volume of 58,388 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. Affirm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

