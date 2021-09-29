AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.82

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $6.11. AGF Management shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGFMF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.