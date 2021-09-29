agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 4.3% Higher

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 3,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 737,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.06.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $302,722,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,380,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

