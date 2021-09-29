Aion (AION) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $69.29 million and $5.71 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,891.29 or 0.99527827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00081091 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.55 or 0.00699740 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00365435 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00239359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005627 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002174 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,387,699 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.