Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.08

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.08 and traded as low as $12.87. Air China shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air China Limited will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

