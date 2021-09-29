Airbloc (ABL) Hits One Day Volume of $9,369.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Airbloc has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $9,369.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00119634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00168958 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

