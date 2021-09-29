Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Raised to “Buy” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.95. Airbus has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.