Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.77

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 51122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.43.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

