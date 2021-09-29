Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 924.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 323,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.37. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.72, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

