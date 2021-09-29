Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $267.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.96 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

