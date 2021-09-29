Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Cut by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 7.3% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after buying an additional 518,556 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.68.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,913,391. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.50. The company has a market capitalization of $408.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

