Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $673.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,352. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $695.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.03 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

