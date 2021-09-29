All Sports Market Cap Tops $10.11 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and $6.51 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00120072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00175562 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.