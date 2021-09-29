Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Sells $432,480.00 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.73. 128,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $96.51.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allakos by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Allakos by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allakos by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allakos by 137,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

