Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis Sells 2,841 Shares

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $135.22. 484,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

