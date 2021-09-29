AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of AWF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 107,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,984. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

