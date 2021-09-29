Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,158 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,870.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 415,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 46.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

