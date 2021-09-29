Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Down 3.9%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $31.21. Approximately 711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 283,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

AOSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $827.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,957 shares of company stock worth $224,831. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

