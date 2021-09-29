Alpha Coin Hits Market Cap of $15,919.91 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 76.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $15,919.91 and approximately $681.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,335.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.30 or 0.01164377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.55 or 0.00528723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00305618 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00047842 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003434 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

