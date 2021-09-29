Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.03. 25,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 728,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

