Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,293 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Altice USA worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,674. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

