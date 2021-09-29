Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s 3rd Largest Position

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,436,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 87.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,490,554,000 after purchasing an additional 224,618 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN traded up $18.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,334.46. 56,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,410.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3,359.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.65.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.