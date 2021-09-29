Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Amazon.com worth $2,397,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.5% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,357,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,311.00. 114,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,639. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,410.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,359.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

