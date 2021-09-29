Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.26 and last traded at $58.35. Approximately 8,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 428,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.76.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,639. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361,137 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ameresco by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameresco by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

