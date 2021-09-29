American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAOU) Shares Down 1.1%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in American Acquisition Opportunity by 71.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares during the period.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

