American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 355,669 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

About American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC)

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.