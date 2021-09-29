American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 74,545 shares.The stock last traded at $190.20 and had previously closed at $190.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,419,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,696,355,000 after buying an additional 214,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,905,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,862,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after buying an additional 61,612 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after buying an additional 50,139 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

