American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 74,545 shares.The stock last traded at $190.20 and had previously closed at $190.06.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.
American National Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAT)
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
