AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,951 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

ABC stock opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.83. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

