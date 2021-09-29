Amon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $19,068.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00120118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00166699 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

