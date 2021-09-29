Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

