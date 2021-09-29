ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.72

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $5.06. ANA shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 689 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.42.

ANA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

