Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.91. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $61.84 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 136,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

