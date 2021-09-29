Analysts Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will report sales of $194.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.70 million. Inovalon reported sales of $161.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $770.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Inovalon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Inovalon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after buying an additional 117,374 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth $830,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INOV opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

