Analysts Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.44 and the highest is $4.45. KLA posted earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $19.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.74 to $19.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.64 to $21.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

KLAC stock traded down $6.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.42. 12,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,036. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 1 year low of $190.21 and a 1 year high of $374.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,310 shares of company stock worth $5,994,973 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

