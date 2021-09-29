Analysts Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.60. MetLife posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. 3,779,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,859. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 227,887 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

